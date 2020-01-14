adidas Rivalry Hi OG by Na-Kel Smith

Set against Na-Kel’s own track “Go,” the edit pays homage to one of the rider’s favorite movies Suburbia. The clip follows Nak and close friends Lil Dre, Kayla Montoya, Loudy Luna, Tyrea Seals, Mikey Alfred, Kevin White and Lola Dompe through Los Angeles.

adidas Skateboarding taps Pro rider and rapper, Na-Kel Smith to reimagine an archival classic for skateboarding. Debuting this month, the

Rivalry Hi OG by Na-Kel receives a custom overhaul, courtesy of the skater’s bold personality and performance upgrades that repurpose the iconic court style for the street.

“[The Rivalry Hi OG] was originally a gift from adidas. I wore it so much that they asked if I wanted to release it,” Nak revealed about the silhouette.

Fusing the best of basketball and skate, the release boasts a high-top, classic cupsole in an all-black colorway, accented with collegiate gold and green and retro-inspired Na-Kel branding. A blended suede and synthetic upper offers unrivaled durability, matched with a die-cut sockliner for all-over comfort and sticky rubber outsole for precision grip.

Today, adidas Skateboarding releases a short visual alongside the silhouette, paying homage to one of Na-Kel’s favorite cult films. Set against his very own track “Go” the edit follows the skater through Los Angeles where he’s joined by friends Lil Dre, Kayla Montoya, Loudy Luna, Tyrea Seals, Mikey Alfred, Kevin White and Lola Dompe.