adidas Shmoofoil, Mark Gonzales Signature Apparel Collection

Photo Credit: Quentin De Briey

adidas Skateboarding celebrates The Gonz once again through a collaborative delivery of everyday essentials. Designed as a line of basics that are anything but, the premium collection is the brand’s take on a best-in-class casual range featuring Gonz’s own custom artwork and Shmoofoil logo.

The Shmoofoil collection stays true to classic adidas design DNA, hand-selected by Gonz to carry a makeup of heavyweight cotton, jersey and French Terry. The purposeful construction delivers an added layer of comfort and endurance to a variety of hoodies and outerwear, sweatpants, shirts, and shorts.

Captured by photographer Quentin De Briey, the collection is shot in Gonz’s adopted home city of New York, featuring Mark himself and fellow team riders Heitor da Silva, Magnus Bordewick, and Nika Washington.

The Shmoofoil collection releases on the adidas Skateboarding website and at select retailers beginning April 1st, 2020.