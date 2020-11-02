adidas Skateboarding and FA Collection by Jason Dill

adidas Skateboarding debuts its collaborative collection with Fucking Awesome, a dual-season apparel and footwear concept series by Jason Dill. Fusing the imaginative vision of the revered skate brand along with adidas’ heritage design, the highly curated release features a host of eclectic offerings.

The first installment of the collection debuts with a Taekwondo uniform, coveralls, jersey set, technical pant and more, as well as two original sneaker silhouettes aptly named Experiment 1 and Experiment 2.

Installment one of the adidas Skateboarding x Fucking Awesome collection will be available for purchase on November 4th, 2020 via fuckingawesomestore.com and November 6th via www.adidas.com/skateboarding. Installment Two releases in February 2021 with more details to come.