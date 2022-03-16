adidas Skateboarding by Fucking Awesome Sherpa Collection

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

adidas Skateboarding and Fucking Awesome (FA) team up for an all-new collection. A product of FA founder Jason Dill’s creative vision, the apparel offering takes cues from adidas’ heritage silhouettes from the ’80s.

