adidas Skateboarding | New Tyshawn Low Colorway

adidas Skateboarding unveils a new colorway for the Tyshawn Low, Tyshawn Jones’ second signature Pro silhouette inspired by the city that built him — New York. Embodying excellence with a core black finish alongside white stripes, the Tyshawn Low was created to reflect Jones’ style, defying convention with a luxury touch and New York grit. Sporting the same DNA as his debut signature Pro model of 2019, an EVA midsole and inner vulc wrap provides extended support and high-impact absorption while maintaining quintessential skateboarding design cues with an added suede toe cap for extended durability.

As a step towards the brand’s ongoing journey to End Plastic Waste, the Tyshawn Low arrives with a more sustainable moisture-wicking PU sockliner constructed from recycled materials that offers added breathability and anti-microbial properties. The latest adidas Skateboarding x Tyshawn Low colorway is available now at select specialty retailers and via adidas.com/us/skateboarding for $85 USD / €90.