adidas Skateboarding Unveils Tyshawn Low

Following the 2019 debut of the Tyshawn Jones’ signature Pro model, today adidas Skateboarding reveals the Tyshawn Low. Further cementing his enduring franchise with the Three Stripes, the King of New York reclaims his crown with a new silhouette inspired by the iconic rider’s prolific roots in New York City and global impact in skateboarding, fashion, business and philanthropic mindset to elevate the community that built him.

“The Tyshawn Low is the next stone being placed in the legacy I am trying to leave,” Jones says. “This shoe has motivated me and I hope that it gives people out there the same motivation when they put it on.”

The adidas Skateboarding x Tyshawn Low retails for $85 USD / €90 and will be available for purchase starting June 26th via adidas.com/us/skateboarding and at select specialty skate retailers.