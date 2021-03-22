adidas Skateboarding Welcomes Kris Brown

Following a brandwide announcement this past weekend, adidas Skateboarding welcomes Philly-based Kris Brown to join its global skate team. The newly released Forum 84 ADV model is supported by Kris.

The classic Forum 84 ADV basketball shoe is reimagined with contemporary design and performance skate updates for an all new generation of skateboarders and creators alike.

The Forum 84 ADV silhouette is available now exclusively at select skateboarding retailers and soon via adidas.com/skateboarding retailing for $100 USD / €100.SS21_Forum_84_ADV_Black_Off body_Studio_01 SS21_Forum_84_ADV_White_Action_01SS21_Forum_84_ADV_White_Off body_Studio_01

