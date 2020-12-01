adidas Skateboarding x Heitor da Silva Forum 84 ADV

adidas Skateboarding unveils the Forum 84 ADV by Heitor da Silva, the first signature colorway of the iconic Forum silhouette, reimagined for skateboarding by global team rider, Heitor da Silva. Known for his unmistakable finesse on the board and bold outfit choices, da Silva applies his aesthetic and performance insight to the heritage basketball classic.

“I skated in the adidas Originals Forum a few years ago and loved them. I love classic basketball shoes for the look, durability and comfort’ da Silva says. ‘The design process was fun and surreal—so happy I got to be a part of bringing the Forum back, especially for skateboarding.”

The Forum 84 ADV merges classic Forum DNA with precision updates specific to skateboarding. The understated purple / black / white colorway keeps the footwear simple yet premium, with pops of color and a ‘Heitor da Silva’ sign-off on the tongue. The design receives ADV skateboarding upgrades that include a full-grain leather upper and rubber cup-sole, double layered toe cap for added durability, high grade EVA midsole for boosted comfort and impact protection, and an ADIPRENE molded sockliner for glove-like fit. An air-mesh tongue provides breathability, while a grippy gum sole enhances foot stability and improved board feel.

The Forum 84 ADV by Heitor da Silva releases this Saturday, December 5th for $100 USD, available exclusively via adidas.com/skateboarding and select skateboarding retailers.