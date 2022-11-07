adidas Superstar ADV by Kader Sylla

adidas Skateboarding in collaboration Kader Sylla launches a follow-up to the Superstar ADV by Kader Sylla. Arriving in a bold new colorway and engineered to provide improved fit, feel, and durability, the release showcases the next gen icon’s creative vision for his favorite silhouette.
The Superstar ADV by Kader Sylla will be available for purchase on November 12th via adidas.com/skateboarding retailing for $100 / €100.

