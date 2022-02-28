adidas Superstar ADV by Kader Sylla

adidas Skateboarding celebrates the joining of Kader Sylla with the launch of his first signature Superstar ADV colorway. Sylla has swiftly become one of the most influential figures within skateboarding whose talent is globally recognized alongside the best to do it despite being only 19-years-old.

A product of true co-creation and rider-led collaboration, the Superstar ADV by Kader Sylla receives a monotone triple black color scheme and famous name in gold accents alongside adidas’ quintessential three stripes and an insole featuring Sylla’s signature. The footwear’s upper features a premium tumbled leather, pony hair stripes and a heel mustache. The heritage classic Superstar—Sylla’s favorite silhouette—was re-engineered with ADV innovation designed for skateboarding that provides improved fit and boardfeel as well as added comfort and durability.

The Superstar ADV by Kader Sylla will be available for purchase on March 5th via adidas.com/skateboarding retailing for $100 / €100.