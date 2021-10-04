adidas Superstar ADV by Mark Gonzales

Following the commemorative 2020 Superstar ADV by Mark Gonzales release in celebration of the classic silhouette’s 50th anniversary, adidas Skateboarding unveils the skate legend’s follow-up in a core black colorway featuring his beloved custom “Shmoo” birds. The Superstar ADV by Mark Gonzales is a fully skateable interpretation of the iconic sneaker with performance enhancements reimagined for skate. The new blacked-out silhouette arrives in a full-grain leather upper and more pronounced nubuck “Shmoo” patches scattered in beaming neon pops with the trademark shell toe celebrating the brand’s heritage.

The brand’s marquee rider’s illustrious skateboarding career is as revered as his creative influence with the Three Stripes that spans over two decades providing multiple interpretations of the iconic Superstar silhouette reflecting hallowed skate culture with an unmistakable style often showcasing the beloved “Shmoo” wings.