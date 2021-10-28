adidas Tyshawn Jones’ Limited Edition Apparel

October 28, 2021

Following the success of his 2019 signature shoe launch and introduction of the  Tyshawn Low model earlier this year, adidas Skateboarding unveils Tyshawn Jones’ signature apparel capsule. In the short timeframe that Tyshawn has become the icon we know today, one thing has been constant: New York City. As a celebration of his ongoing success in skateboarding and beyond, the collection empowers the next generation to dream big, work hard, and become an icon of their own.

