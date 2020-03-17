adidas x Metropolitan 90s Drift Culture Tech Pack

adidas Skateboarding teams up again with the infamous East Coast skate label, Metropolitan to deliver a technical pack inspired by 90s drift racing and a shared love of import car culture. The SS20 capsule takes on nostalgic race aesthetics from bold color palettes and 3D graphics to high-viz accents and high performance design.

“We all had import tuner cars, like ridiculous Honda ’97 Civic DXs with a spoiler,” says Metropolitan founders Keith Hufnagel and Hanni

El Khatib. “We both had a ’97 Integra with blacked-out lenses and stuff. That’s the vibe and a treasure chest of design inspiration. All of this sparked from these Japanese import illegal drift racing videos, pre Fast & Furious in the mid ‘90s. They feel underground and illegal, which they were.”

A throwback to the lights and hues of late night street racing, a blacked-out ZX8000 headlines the collection reviving a 90s inspired colorway and reflective detailing. The iconic silhouette uses Torsion Bar technology to provide advanced support and adaptability, along with a mixed material upper of Honey Buck leather and reflective toe overlays. The style is finished with ripstop technology, a rubberized branded tongue label and unique transparent outsole.

A five piece apparel collection is unveiled alongside the footwear, an all-weather set led by a seam sealed jacket and pant that combines track-inspired design and outdoor technology for late night meets. A fully packable hood sits atop a 3 layer, fully taped body enhanced with Climaproof treatment for combined warmth and breathability. A shearling fleece, Polar Tracksuit offers all-over heat and reflective detailing for high visibility. The capsule is rounded out by a premium long-sleeve shirt fitted with custom Metropolitan graphics, chrome-inspired logos and contrast stitchwork.

The latest adidas Skateboarding x Metropolitan collection releases on March 21st via adidas.com/skateboarding and select retailers.