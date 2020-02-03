ADVENTURE SPORTS NETWORK, STOMP SESSIONS ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DIGITAL PARTNERSHIP

Adventure Sports Network, the world’s largest collection of action/adventure sports media brands, announces a strategic partnership with Stomp Sessions, a California-based online learning and digital coaching platform specializing in action sports. Stomp Sessions content will be featured on the “How-To” platforms on Surfer, TransWorld SKATEboarding, and Bike web sites, utilizing top athletes from each genre to provide personalized online pro digital coaching, offer a tutorial video library and in-person lessons at VIP events.

“We’re excited to partner with Stomp Sessions to offer our audiences a way to enhance and improve their enjoyment of these sporting activities through personalized, professional coaching,” said Micah Abrams, Executive Content Director of Adventure Sports Network Group. “The Stomp Sessions platform and concept are the best in the business and we believe the personalization of coaching and instruction with top pros while leveraging today’s technological capabilities is exciting and transformative.”

Stomp Sessions was formed in 2016 by founders Ryan Williams, Dave Sick and Robert Suarez. Williams is a former pro snowboarder who was an X Games medalist, while tech wizard Sick and design guru Suarez have both worked on numerous tech platforms in Silicon Valley. The roster of professional athletes offering coaching and training through Stomp Sessions is impressive and includes world champion skateboarder Chris Cole, surfer Josh Kerr, mountain biker Cam Zink, and later this year snowboarder Red Gerard.

“It is absolutely awesome to help people around the world accelerate their learning with ASN and Stomp,” said Williams. “Together, we make learning sports more convenient and affordable. Stomp was born from the core of action sports to provide the masses with learning this deep knowledge from elite pro athletes. Combined with Adventure Sports Network brands being the backbone of showcasing action sports to the masses, our new partnership gives people the best learning platform with the best media platform. The level of discipline and the focus on fitness, technique, and mental toughness is at an all-time high in action sports, and we’re stoked to help people tap directly into the wisdom and experience of world champions like Chris Cole, Josh Kerr and Cam Zink.”

The partnership launches in February 2020. Additional ASN brands such as Dew Tour, Snowboarder, Powder and Newschoolers will be added in 2021.