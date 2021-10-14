Ben Kadow’s Vans Sk8-Hi

Kadow’s new Vans sneaker: a spiderweb-equipped take on the Sk8-Hi that follows up his Supreme-exclusive Sk8-Hi release from earlier in October.

Vans Skate Classics by Ben Kadow Sk8-Hi is centered around an olive nylon quarter panel and collar that’s covered from top to bottom by an expansive black spider web graphic. Its forefoot, toebox, eyestays and heel are dressed in supple-yet-sturdy black suede, while black and olive meet on the rope laces. Branding is handled by a black Jazz Stripe and an olive-splashed tongue badge. Further special graphics also appear on the insoles, thanks to a shatter print and Kadow’s stylized signature. High-gloss black midsoles and vulcanized gum rubber outsoles round off the look.

From a performance standpoint, the Vans Skate Classics by Ben Kadow Sk8-Hi features a POPCUSH energy return sockliner for superior cushioning and impact protection. DURACAP underlays and knurled foxing tape promise durability that can tackle even the toughest, Kadow-approved daily skate sessions, and the classic outsole is elevated with a SICKSTICK rubber compound for more grip and board feel.

The Vans Skate Classics by Ben Kadow Sk8-Hi will be released via Vans Skate retailers on October 21, priced at $85 USD. Visit The Drop List, a calendar of Vans’ most exclusive product drops, for more information.