Black Owned Skateshops & Brands

As the fight against systemic racism is taking place as we speak in the streets all across America, we as skateboarders are looking for ways we can show our support for equality and respect to the Black community in more ways than just a social post. So, thankfully to Patrick Kigongo he compiled an ever updating list of Black owned skate shops, Black organizations, and Black owned brands that we can support and put our money where our mouths are. Much props to Patrick for doing this. And he’s always inputing new information, so let him know if want to add to the list. And make sure to check out Patrick’s interview with writer Anthony Pappalardo about how the list came about here.