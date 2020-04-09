Brighton Zeuner Vans Footwear and Apparel Pack

At just 15 years old, Brighton Zeuner is a force to be reckoned with. Vans is celebrating Brighton’s distinct style and penchant for creative self-expression with the introduction of the Brighton Zeuner Old Skool Pro, a new colorway in the Vans Classics lineup, as well as an apparel pack, all designed under the direction of Brighton’s distinctive, color-driven ethos.



The pack also includes the Brighton baby tee, cami body suit, BF hoodie, skirt, and Authentic Pro Pant, plus the Brighton bucket hat, low-height crew sock, and colorblock backpack. Each are adorned with intricate detailing, including embroidery of her childhood signature and a bright floral pattern – inspired by a doodle in her gradeschool notebook— and rubberized heel tab patch.

Smash your own barriers with The Vans Brighton Zeuner Old Skool Pro and apparel pack, available now at Vans retailers and vans.com.