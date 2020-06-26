David Reyes for Voice Of Insiders

We recently caught up with David Reyes to learn about his new project with premium performance apparel brand, Voice of Insiders. David teamed up with VOI on for a signature collection of tees to benefit Sheckler Foundation.

VOI was founded in New York in 2017 by Qing Huang, FIT alumni. Qing began partnering with environmental innovators who share his vision to improve lives. They do this by comfortably empowering your daily performance to enable you to do more, while minimizing environmental impact.

David’s CTW project was born out of VOI’s brand message, “Your Voice Can Change The World,” and was abbreviated to “Change the World” and translated in over 100 languages into an all-over print pattern. David joined forces with VOI a few months ago to help build performance apparel to target the demands of skateboarding so we will be seeing more from this team in the near future. For their inaugural partnership, they started with Anti-bacterial and Cool-core fabric technology treated 100% Cotton, which feels especially cool, breathable and extra-comfortable. On David’s behalf, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Sheckler Foundation.

Available Friday, June 26th at voiceofinsiders.com



–

SHECKLER FOUNDATION:

Established in 2008, the Sheckler Foundation’s goal is to educate, equip and empower our community to “Be the Change” in the lives of children and injured action sports athletes.

The Sheckler Foundation is a nonprofit corporation exempt from federal income tax under Section 501(C) (3) of the Internal Revenue Code.