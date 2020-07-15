Elissa Steamer and the Nike SB Grateful Dead Dunks
From our friends at FTC: “The Grateful Dead Orange Bear Dunks online email raffle info releasing 10AM Wed July 15 on @ftcsanfrancisco stay tuned. Until the drop this Saturday, enjoy these crispy photos from our good friend Ando up in the Bay!
View this post on Instagram
Some work for @nikesb of @elissa_steamer for the new #gratefuldeaddunks @nikesb @gratefuldead #WeAreEverywhere
View this post on Instagram
💀🌹⚡️ 24HR EMAIL RAFFLE 🧡🧸 PLEASE READ EVERYTHING CAREFULLY! @nikesb X @gratefuldead exclusive Orange Bear Dunk Low releases this Saturday July 18th 🧡 all shoes have been removed off site and we will conduct an online email raffle for IN-STORE PICKUPS ONLY! NO HOLDS • NO SHIPPING • SELECTED WINNERS MUST BE ABLE TO PICK UP SHOES AT THE FTCSF STORE LOCATION. NO EXCEPTIONS. If you are not local or around the area please DO NOT sign up‼️ • • This online raffle will START 10AM Wednesday July 15th and END 10AM Thursday July 16th ‼️ Winners will receive a confirmation email with pick-up info ‼️ • • ORANGE DUNKS are $110 + Tax • Sizes 4, 4.5, 5, 5.5, 6, 6.5, 7, 7.5, 8, 8.5, 9, 9.5, 10, 10.5, 11, 11.5, 12, 13 • • HOW TO ENTER: One email entry per person. Multiple, early, or late entries will be disqualified ‼️ Subject Line: Name, Shoe Size, Phone #. And Special Trivia answer in the body, “What does ‘FTC’ stand for?” — THAT’S ALL‼️ Reminder, please DO NOT submit an entry if YOU cannot pick up locally 🙏 • • 📤 Email us at ftcnikesb@gmail.com 📥 • • Good luck 🧸🧡🌉 #nikesb #gratefuldead #weareeverywhere
Sound off in the comments below!