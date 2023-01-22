éS Accel Slim “Chinese New Year” Colorway You Just Might Want To Cop

éS is celebrating the Chinese New Year with us by integrating this year’s Lunar Zodiac “The Rabbit” into a rich gold/brown Accel Slim. The Rabbit is known to be communicative, kindly and has good manners which makes others look on them with admiring envy. Get your first look below.

“The man who asks a question is a fool for a minute, the man who does not ask is a fool for life” – Confucius (PS; call your local skate shop and ask when they’re getting these) The kick off celebrations begin – January 22nd let’s party.

éS has been in the game for a long time, and the variations of their famed Accel model are never going to get old. They’ve been good at coloring these things for years, and this one is another great addition to the silhouette’s legacy.

You can never go wrong with brown suede and that classic Accel toebox. If it works for Tom Penny…