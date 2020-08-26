Four Leatherman Multitools For Any Holiday Wish List

A lousy craftsman will always blame his tools. It’s an age old tale. But there’s no need to point the finger here. Because with any of these Leatherman multitools in your pocket this holiday season, the blame will surely fall short. Whether you’re sitting idly in your garage tinkering with junk, or out in the world participating in skateboarding’s endless search, there’s a durable, convenient Leatherman multitool to assist you in the good times, bad times and all the times in between. And as a cheerful reminder, every tool you see here is backed with a 25-year limited warranty, so you can buy with confidence and expect the best. With the holidays in full swing, we’re positive these four Leatherman products will get any builder, crafter, or DIY’er in your family stoked—from stocking stuffers, to that supreme, top-of-the-list gift.

MICRA

A small tool with big features. The Micra unfolds easily into a knife, tweezers, file, spring-action scissors—ten tools total—and it’s packed into a 1.8 ounce keychain for added convenience. Durability at its finest. Clip it to your belt or drop it in your pocket, just make sure you always have it. Priced at only $29.95, the Micra is a perfect holiday gift for any budget. It’s available in multiple colors, too, so don’t hesitate to customize it and make it your own.

SIGNAL

Versatility that feels good in your hand, the Signal has it all and was crafted for the outdoors. It’s the perfect comrade for any skate trip and a necessity for anyone seeking adventure. When closed, it’s just under five inches long and weighs 7.5 ounces. The Signal also has a few unique features that many other tools don’t, like a firestarter and an emergency whistle, wire cutters, hard-wire cutters, a hammer and much more, further proving Leatherman’s knowledge and preparedness for the unpredictable.

SKELETOOL

The Skeletool boasts the same evident craftsmanship as other Leatherman products in an ultra-light, compact, seven-tool multitool perfect for everyday use and carry. It has everything you need for a quick fix or a tricky build—pliers, wire cutters, large bit driver, combo knife and more. And it’s worth mentioning every feature on the Skeletool can be opened and operated with one hand. Weighing under five ounces, it’s easy to carry and offers a removable pocket clip to use (or not use) at your convenience. It has everything you need in one rock solid package.

WAVE+

Leatherman’s best selling multitool, the Wave+ has eighteen tools that can each be opened and locked, quickly and conveniently, for those times you’re in a quick pinch and need to multitask. It’s another perfect gift for any holiday shopping list. And similar to the functionality of a pocket knife, the Wave+ features tools that are accessible in its folded or closed position. It’s made of 420HC stainless steel, weighs 8.5 ounces and is just over four inches when closed.