Help Save The Brooklyn Banks

May 10, 2020 By

brooklyn

With recent pictures of brick removal from the Brooklyn Banks we want to help the NYC skaters to reach out to the NYC DOT and request that it be preserved. There’s a petition being circulated, please sign and share so they can understand just how special the Brooklyn Banks are. If you use social media and tag @nyc_dot and #nycdot with your favorite photos or personal stories about the banks.

 

 

