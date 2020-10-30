HUF FOREVER, A Special Exhibition for Keith Hufnagel

HUF presents ‘HUF FOREVER’ – a special exhibition paying tribute to the life and legacy of Keith Hufnagel which will be on display for public viewing at HVW8 Gallery in Los Angeles beginning this Saturday, October 31st until November 8th from 1pm-6pm daily.

Open to the public with COVID-19 precautions in place, the showcase features photos by Ari Marcopolous, Giovanni Reda, Tobin Yelland, Atiba Jefferson, and more as well as a tribute video by RB Umali and mural by Remio.

To coincide with the gallery showcase, HUF will be releasing a limited edition ‘Keith Hufnagel Forever Tee’, designed by Cali Dewitt and James Rockin, which will be available this Saturday, October 31st at the brand’s LA store and online shop for $40. Proceeds from the Forever tee will be donated to the Phase One Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to supporting ground-breaking clinical cancer research.

Keith Hufnagel paved the way for all of us – as a respected professional skateboarded, shop owner, brand founder, footwear and apparel designer, creative director, and industry leader. He showed us how to do it, and how to do it right.

Keith’s legacy will continue to live on at HUF. Today, tomorrow, and forever.

HUF FOREVER

WHERE: HVW8 Gallery

661 N Spaulding Ave

Los Angeles CA 90036

DATE: October 31st to November 8th

TIME: 1pm-6pm daily