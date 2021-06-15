Jamie Foy Dickies Signature Collection Launch

June 15, 2021 By

Today, Dickies launches the Jamie Foy Collection. This is the first signature collection for Dickies, ever. It’s inspired by Jamie’s South Florida roots and made for skateboarding. The collection is now available at your local shop or Dickies.com

“I went from wearing Dickies since I was young to riding with the team and now I have my own Dickies collection, that’s unreal.” – Jamie Foy

