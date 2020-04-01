Jeff Grosso R.I.P. 1968-2020

Today, legendary ’80s vert skater and host of Vans’ ” Loveletters To Skateboarding” Jeff Grosso passed away at his home (1968-2020). We don’t have any details right now, but our deepest condolences go out to his family, close friends, and all his fans around the world during this heavy time. Jeff was a unique, funny, opinionated motherfucker that loved skateboarding and always kept the true spirit of it alive. His Love Letters show was a way for him to educate the youth and future generations of where that spirit and attitude came from so that it could carry on in some fashion and not be forgotten, and we loved him for that. He always spoke for the outcast, misfits, weirdos that made skateboarding so great and special. He was the people’s champ! Man, this one hurts.

Here are some words from around the industry:

“Jeff was a true skateboarder at his core, and a great wealth of entertainment, insight and valuable philosophy to a younger generation. I was lucky enough to skate with him over the last four decades and occasionally featured on his Vans “Love Letters” series. Jeff had a genuine love of skateboarding and a renegade attitude. One of the last times we spoke, we talked about how ridiculous it is that we still get to do this for a living and that anyone even cares what we do or think in terms of skateboarding at our age. I believe Jeff is a big reason that anyone truly cares, and skateboarding was lucky to have him as an ambassador and gatekeeper to its history. He was also a great father, which is obvious in his last social media post. Thank you Jeff, words cannot describe how much we will miss you.”-Tony Hawk

“Thank You my friend, I love you & skateboarding loves you and your contribution to our generation. It will live on forever bud. Thank you for making us laugh and smile more. Rest Easy my friend.”-Steve Caballero

“Only a few hours ago I was laughing out loud watching you goofily dance with your son… sharing such a personal moment made me feel a little better about …well everything. The depth of love was obvious and resonated with me as a human and a parent. My heart goes out to your son and family. I’ll miss your F. U. attitude that was often masked with levity. Hope you see Phelps and crew in the unknown.”-Tommy Guerrero

“So deeply saddened to hear about Jeff Grosso’s passing today. My thoughts go out to his family and friends.”-J Grant Brittain

“Sad day for skateboarding. We need more people like Grosso that lay down laws. Rest In Peace Jeff Grosso.”-Andrew Reynolds

“So sorry to get word of your passing. Jeff had pulled kind of a sideways move with me at my ramp one day, and I remember being pretty bummed out about it. Years later he apologized, and would continue to apologize about it for years to come. I was always intimidated by his self-confidence and his authority. He once barged into a hotel room a bunch of us were staying in and held court with us for hours, completely entertained, and didn’t miss a beat. The dude could talk! As if these times aren’t confusing and taxing enough, it’s a hard loss. Thanks for your years of dedication to skateboarding Jeff. We’ll all miss you.”-Max Schaaf

“Rest In Peace Jeff Grosso. True skater, funny as fuck, cheeky ass smile and thunder on a skateboard. Thoughts and prayers go out to family and close friends.”-Geoff Rowley

“Definitely one of a kind. You will be missed.”-Mike McGill

“Jeff didn’t sugar coat things, but the point was he cared. I will miss the sessions. RIP, my dear friend.”-Lizzie Armanto

We love you Jeff.

