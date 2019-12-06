Jon Comer R.I.P. 1976-2019

We’re sadden to hear about the passing of Jon Comer. No cause of death is known at this time but he was an inspiration to all skaters around the world and was a living example of never give up and never let anything hold you back. Jon had his lower right leg amputated at the age of 4 from an accident, but didn’t let that stop him from becoming a professional skateboarder in the mid 90s for Powell Skateboards. Jon was The Godfather of adaptive skateboarding and wasn’t just pro because he could skate with a prosthetic leg, he was a Professional skateboarder that just so happened to have a prosthetic leg. And the tricks that he could do blew people’s minds because not only could he skate amazingly, he did it without the benefit of a bendable ankle, which is key to being able to do flip tricks and even ollie (so we thought.) Jon defied the odds and had an epic career as a pro skateboarder and was an amazing father and husband. Our sincere thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. Rest In Peace, brother.

“It’s heartbreaking to learn of the passing of Jon Comer. He was an extremely talented skater regardless of physical challenges. I have fond memories of skating and snowboarding with Jon; he was always in good spirits and had a great sense of humor (he covered his prosthetic with stickers and claimed they were his “tattoos”). My condolences to his friends and family. He was a true inspiration.”—Tony Hawk

“Rest In Peace bud. You were one of my favorite teammates on Powell, a friend and an inspiration to many all over the world, love you my friend and we’ll see you in Paradise , our thoughts are with your friends and family.”—Steve Caballero

“Really saddened to hear of the passing yesterday of a good buddy, Jon Comer. He was such a great guy, his personality and sense of humor made being on the road and living out of a duffle bag for months on end every summer not so bad. I traveled with Jon for at least two months straight every summer for many, many years. For those who are reading this that have never met Jon or had the pleasure of seeing him skate or skating with him… Jon had his front leg amputated from the shin down after a car accident as an 8 year old child. It didn’t slow him down skating-wise in the slightest. For those of you reading this that did know him, you quickly realized as soon as you skated with him for the first time, that he was as good as you were or BETTER and you soon realized that all the excuses for not being able to do something in skating or in life, no longer held water! He truly was inspiring to myself and to a lot of kids growing up with similar circumstances. Jon had no hang ups about his leg. Some people might be insecure of sensitive about it, but not Jon. I talked to him one time about heelflip frontside airs and tail grab one foots (kick the front foot) and asked if it was hard for him to learn. It was a little harder for him to learn (his ankle didn’t have a joint to do the roll motion for a heel flip), but you would have never guessed as consistently as he did them. Made ‘em every time! It was crazy. I always admired it when a guy could take a hard slam and just pick himself up off the ramp, and you didn’t hear a peep from them. They didn’t lay on the ramp, milking it. I know it sounds weird, but to me it showed a skater’s grit, and a certain amount of will and toughness to be able to deal with the pain and just suck it up. That was something that Jon had wired. When he slammed, the ramp shook! And he could shake it off! He was as tough as they came. Gonna miss ya Jon.”—Mike Frazier

“Very sad to hear about the passing of Texas Legend Jon Comer today. One of my first assignments for 411 Video Magazine was to drive up to Dallas to film him crush it at Jeff Phillips Skatepark for his Wheels of Fortune. His strength and talent on a skateboard always amazed me.”—R.B. Umali

“Definitely an inspiration to me and many people growing up in and out of skateboarding. Seeing him do what he did in skating had defined so many possibilities and no limitations to what anyone can do. Thank you for motivating us all. Skateboarder appreciation. Our thoughts to you and your family.”—Omar Salazar

“We lost an amazing man yesterday. Jon was 100% skateboarder. His “handicap” was nothing to him. He inspired so many of us and will continue to do so for forever in skateboarding. Only good energy. Thank you Jon for inspiring me to start skateboarding again when the doctor said I couldn’t. You changed my life the day I saw you skate in that 411 video. So lucky to have been able to call my hero my friend for many years. Love and condolences to Jons family. Thanks Jon! Love you bro.”—Mike Anderson

Mike’s school paper he wrote about Jon in 2001:

Jon’s part in Powell’s “Magic” from 1999.

And watch this “Ode To Jon Comer” that our friend Oscar Loreto Jr. & Ben Stoddard made a few years back.