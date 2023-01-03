Ken Block 1967-2023

Visionary. Pioneer.
Ken helped out too many skaters to name, not to mention this very mag. What he accomplished in skateboarding and beyond will be admired for years, but today, our thoughts and love are with the Block family.

Ken died in a snowmobile accident near his home in Utah on Monday. He was 55.

Portrait by Mike Blabac

