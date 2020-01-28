Kurt Hayashi R.I.P.

Photo Credit: Jon Humphries

The skate community lost a special person this week. A friend to everyone he ever met, Kurt Hayashi passed away from a second stroke while in the hospital recovering from the first one a week earlier. Kurt was a filmer that worked for The Firm for many years and made their full-length Can’t Stop and contributed to 411VM & TransWorld heavily through the years. We are deeply saddened by his passing because Kurt was always the nicest, most geniune and gentle person you’d ever meet. He always was so kind and easy going. Skateboarding will miss his smile and everything he contributed to it. We will keep his family and friends in our thoughts during this tough time. We love you Kurt and will miss you dearly.

You can still donate to Kurt’s GoFundMe page here to help his family during these difficult times.

Here are some words from Kurt’s friends below:

“Can’t believe this. Such a kind, thoughtful, generous soul. Love you Kurt. My heart goes out to his family, they’re going to need our help more than ever.”—Colin Kennedy

“It’s true, friendships make life worth living. And Kurt Hayashi was a great contributor to Portland’s skateboarding community and beyond. I’m shook and still at a loss for words. Please love more and do good things for others.”—Bryce Kanights

“Kurt Hayashi was an integral part of the 411 and skateboarding family and will always be. We love you Kurt. Skateboarding loves you.”—411VIDEOMAGAZINE

” I cant believe it, the nicest man on the planet GONE TO EARLY , if there is an UP there you will be up there, THANKS FOR BEING YOU AND BLESSING ME WITH YOUR FRIENDSHIP/LOVE, and sitting at the bottom of a bunch of stairs filming me, I MISS YOU ALREADY, TO MY FRIEND KURT❤️ RIP M8.”—Alex Moul

“We love you Kurt. Thank you for all you gave to skateboarding, to Portland and to anyone you ever met. Rest in peace.”—CCS

“Love you Kurt. Rest easy my friend.”—Tyler Bledsoe