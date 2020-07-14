Lizzie Armanto Vans Old Skool Pro Pack

July 14, 2020 By

A true embodiment of Vans’ DNA, Lizzie Armanto is an icon of originality and positivity. With her down-to-earth, fashion-forward, barrier-breaking approach, it’s no wonder Lizzie has become a role model to skateboarders around the world. FA20_Skate_LizziePack_ElvCollection_A7R7936FA20_Skate_LizziePack_LizzieArmanto_AA93724

Never one to remain complacent in her style both on and off the board, Lizzie’s fun approach is reflected in her latest collection with Vans, featuring the Old Skool Pro Lizzie Armanto and a signature apparel pack infused with Lizzie’s signature beating-heart graphic and positive messaging. The design takes cues from natural tones and wild terrain, according to Lizzie:

“My latest collection was inspired from a photo I took of a spring time California landscape, covered in plants and wildflowers.”

Skater's Favorite Skater | Lizzie Armanto Skater's Favorite Skater | Lizzie Armanto

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS