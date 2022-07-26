Lizzie Armanto’s Latest Head-to-toe Collection for Vans

This season, Vans delivers the latest update to its newest Skate silhouette, The Lizzie, supported by a head-to-toe all-gender apparel offering created in collaboration with Vans team rider and Olympic skateboarder Lizzie Armanto.

As a trailblazer in skateboarding, Lizzie’s first-ever signature skateboarding shoe by Vans was designed to provide something else entirely for skateboarders whose needs are not being met. The silhouette also represents Vans’ first signature skate shoe designed by a woman in 20 years. Now in its second season, The Lizzie is offered up in a new dirt earth tone, as well as a wide range of sizes that includes kids’, and is supported by Lizzie’s new head-to-toe apparel collection that brings together several staple pieces, providing a completely fresh take for a new generation of skateboarders.

The Lizzie features hard-working design elements that are meant to cater to a broader range of skateboarders. The new vulcanized construction features a higher outsole cup and rounded edges for a stable, broken-in feel. The universal fit features the perfect amount of EcoCush™ cushioning, increasing boardfeel for a wider range of skaters while the 3D embossed DURACAP™ toe adds durability in high-wear areas. An all-new micro-waffle tread and Sick-Stick™ rubber offers maximum grip.

This season, Lizzie’s rose graphic design inspiration— debossed on The Lizzie heel counter and appearing throughout the collection— is a nod to the “thank you, have a nice day” reusable bodega bags that come with a friendly reminder to reuse and recycle.

Her signature shoe also received the Vans VR3 designation, meaning it follows strict footwear materials guidelines for all major components. Under the VR3 designation, The Lizzie will always be made in part with organic cotton, natural rubber, and biobased foam. The Lizzie also utilizes suede sourced from Leather Working Group (LWG) tanneries that have been rated gold or silver for environmental responsibility.

The apparel and accessories assortment has been designed in close partnership with Lizzie to create an all-gender offering that mixes her personal style with functional skate details. Her collection is a combination of everyday pieces like the Armanto overalls and tote, including a hand drawn rose graphic that appears across the line. The Armanto overalls feature a relaxed fit made from canvas fabric, with novelty strap detail, a front patch pocket, back metal hardware, logo embroideries and felt patch details. The Armanto long sleeve knit is the perfect everyday piece with timeless rib knit fabric.