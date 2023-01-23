Nerd Out In The New Skate Trivia Online Game

There’s a new skate trivia game you can play online with an interesting new format. The website is updated with one question a day, it’s multiple choice, and depending on how accurately you guess the answer (first try, or a couple guesses), you’re awarded a number of Trivia Coins. There’s no telling what these coins will be worth in the future, but hey, the game’s brand new.

After the correct answer is displayed, you get a little nerdy “backstory” deep dive. The questions are only live for 24 hours, and users are encouraged to register so they can save and track their stats.

Skateboarder Gordon Eckler has done a great job with this game. There’re two categories to play: Skate Trivia and Skate Spot Trivia, giving users some real skate brain ticklers in here. We’ll be back on the daily.