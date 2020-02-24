Nixon Product Spotlight With Zion Wright

Nixon just introduced a new, ultra-slim profile watch that is perfect for skating. Take a look at Zion Wright – he rocks it everyday on skate missions, and you want to skate as good as Zion, don’t you? We can’t guarantee you’ll get to his level, but we can say that you’ll look just as cool as he does.

No coins to flip for heads or tails? No problem. It’s got a “coin flip” function for deciding which skate park to hit, where to grab food, or to see who goes first in a game of SKATE. Not only that, but it’s got a cushy new rubber-blend band and it’s water-rated for 100 meters… you know, just in case you need to dive into a body of water to retrieve your board.

Like a pair of perfectly broken-in skate shoes, this new watch model provides all-day comfort and reliability. The customizable display layout allows you to display any two functions simultaneously: time of day, day/date with an auto calendar, chronograph, timer, alarm, and so many more functions – this watch seriously has it all. Click here to see more details and to cop it if you’re feeling it.