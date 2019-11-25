Olympic Skateboarding Coverage From Rio, Plus Will Shaun White Make The U.S. Team?

Dumbinating The Dome

TransWorld’s resident Olympic Skateboarding Correspondent, Dave Carnie, has submitted a report on the status of snowboarder Shaun White’s quest for gold in Olympic Dome Skateboarding (aka Park Skating) as well as a recap from the most recent qualifying event in Rio de Janeiro.

My career, if you can call it that, began at Big Brother magazine, which was also the birthplace of Jackass. We had no plan or philosophy, but in hindsight I can say we were very much in pursuit of The Dumb. Or maybe we simply were dumb because everything we did was dumb? Regardless, we put great value in doing dumb shit. I think the strategy was: if you’re going to do something dumb, then you better make it fucking DUUUUUUMB. And that plan was especially apparent in everything Jackass did where the silent motto was, “The worse the failure, the greater the success.” Or, to put it even more simply: the worserer, the better.

This philosophy has shaped who I am and how I approach nearly all situations in my life to this day. It informs my appreciation of Olympic skateboarding, for instance. At first, it was new, therefore I feared it, but after awhile, my stupidity started to kick in and I realized:

If you’re going to do something dumb—like make skateboarding an Olympic sport—then make it DUUUUUUMB.

Admittedly, they’re doing a pretty good job of that on their own. I mean, the international governing body of skateboarding is run by a group of European roller skaters/bladers and you really can’t get much dumber than that. Although why stop there? We can surely make Olympic skateboarding even dumber, no? What if we put a professional snowboarder—like, say, Shaun White—on the USA Olympic Skateboarding Team?

Now hold on a minute. First of all, I have nothing against Shaun White and I am not saying that he is dumb. He might be dumb. He might also be very smart. I don’t know. I’ve never met the guy, but he seems like a nice fellow.

I’m just saying that rollerbladers ruling over skateboarders is pretty wacky to begin with, but then rollerbladers ruling over snowboarders riding on skateboards is even wackier. And that’s why I’m backing it. With Shaun White in the mix this has the potential of reaching a level of DUMB that I don’t think I’ve had the pleasure of experiencing before (current US politics notwithstanding). So I’m rooting for Shaun White. For one thing, if Shaun is skating in the Olympics, then Skateboarding will get 10x more attention than it would otherwise. This will surely introduce some disappointing elements into our little world, but I think the net result of the exposure will be positive for skateboarding throughout the world.

My position, then, is let’s make this event as dumb (read: great) as it can be and have as much fun with it as possible. And who knows, maybe this “scrappy little art project” (as Kevin Wilkins once called it) we know as skateboarding—even in its demented Olympic form—might have something to teach the world?

The problem, however, is that Shaun White has, for reasons unknown, essentially dropped out of Olympic qualifying (Shaun White did not respond to requests for comments to this story). He was supposed to attend the USAS National Championships a couple weeks ago at the CA|TF but then announced he wouldn’t be attending. The only statement out of the White camp was that he wasn’t injured, he just wouldn’t be skating. He also did not attend the Oi STU Open event [1] that was held in Rio de Janeiro last weekend (more on that in a moment).

We’ve been given to understand that the general consensus from people that are close to Shaun White is: he’s over it.

“SHAUN!” I say in a stern mother’s admonishing manner.

It’s especially strange that he’s suddenly over it given the things he announced in an appearance he made on the Today Show in July 2019. It’s worth watching if only for the dramatic introduction in which the VO spits out some real gems:

“And now skateboarders have more street cred than ever: because they’re coming to the Tokyo 2020 games!”

Finally, some street cred.

And the VO referred to the Park discipline as happening in a “dome-shaped bowl” (???):

“Now the question is: will White dominate the dome like he has the slopes?” (I got a dome he can dominate.) [2]

Anyway. After the dramatic TV montage, they cut to the street outside the studios where Shaun is with the announcers in front of a small, makeshift skatepark that a group of young kids are riding. (“This is a skateboard interview, people! I need some skateboarding in the background! Let’s get some street cred in there! More street cred!”)

“We’ve been hearing this morning all about a big announcement,” Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie says, “what do you have to tell us?”

Shaun said that he’s very excited that skateboarding is in the Olympics. He said it got him inspired. Then he announced that he is going to be competing in the World Championships in Brazil (September 2019) [3].

“It’s such a big decision,” Shaun said. “I’ve been having so much fun just skating around and I got so inspired, like, why don’t I test the waters? Compete a little and see what happens? And so after that I’ll probably make the big announcement about what I’m going to do.”

To Shaun’s credit, he’s been skating for a very long time, but I find it amusing that in this interview he talks about skateboarding almost like Lil Wayne would: yeah, I’m a very successful celebrity, I can do whatever I want, and I was thinking about getting into boogie boarding, but now I’m feeling skateboarding—it looks kinda cool, nahsayin?

“I needed time to think about what I wanted to do next,” Shaun continued, “and now that I’ve had a minute, I’m like, oh this is great. And I’ll test the waters with this event.”

It’s important to note that while Shaun is a very talented athlete, he is also a celebrity and thus he lives in a very different world than the rest of us, a world where the inhabitants are fond of making announcements about what they’re going to do next.

Shaun did indeed attend that September contest in Brazil and earned a respectable 13th place, beating out some of park skating’s heavy hitters in the process. Tristan Rennie, for instance, came in 14th and Oski came in 19th. At that point he was ranked 18th in the world and totally within striking distance to qualify for the Olympics, but that’s the last we heard from Shaun. He missed the next two Olympic qualifying contests (including the Oi STU contest last weekend) and thus did not earn any points. SHAUN!

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Have no fear, though, Shaun White is not dead yet. It’s a long shot, but it is still mathematically possible for him to qualify. He could enter even just a couple of the next three qualifiers, place high, and then earn enough points to leapfrog over some skaters into a qualifying position. That scenario, however, would be contingent upon the current members of the USAS team performing poorly and not getting points. While this is all extremely unlikely, it is possible. There is, however, another way Shaun can get into the Olympics: the wild card.

There is not much information available about this mysterious “wild card” amid all of the World Skate rules and regulations, but there is this under “Seeding Rules” on their site:

“A limited number of wild cards for the Open qualifiers will be granted before each 5-Star Event for the purpose of creating a progressively open, integrated and inclusive system that merges the world of organized sport with the spontaneous, culturally rich and informal tradition of competitive skateboarding. …” [4]

In other words, World Skate—who, I’ll remind you again, is run by roller skaters and not skateboarders—retains the right to make adjustments to the field of competition in order to make it more “inclusive.” They might recognize, for instance, that the Summer Olympic Skateboard field is deficient in representatives from, say, the continent of Africa, or maybe there aren’t enough Winter Olympic snowboarding gold medalists, in which case they can deploy the wild card to correct that imbalance.

It’s pure speculation at this point, but I don’t think it would come as a surprise if World Skate awarded Shaun White a wild card berth. NBC and the IOC have made no secret of the fact that skateboarding was fast tracked to become an Olympic sport because they’re desperately trying to inject some relevance into the declining popularity of their Summer Games—they want skateboarding to do for Summer what snowboarding did for Winter. I would be more surprised if NBC/IOC didn’t insist on giving Shaun White a wild card. Who can blame them? Shaun White is an Olympic darling and his consistent winning performances over the years contributed to much of the Winter Games’ success so you know they want him on the Summer ticket. It’s the kind of story that NBC Sports goes gaga over:

“Winter gold medalist, Shaun White, sets his sights on the Summer Games! Can he dominate the dome and bring another medal home?”

The wild card seems to be Shaun’s “golden ticket” to the Summer Olympics because, as I said, he has missed the last two qualifying events, including the one in Brazil on November 17 (note: after missing these last two contests, Shaun’s world ranking has dropped to 23rd place). I missed it too. I’m supposed to be the official TWS Olympic Skateboarding Correspondent, but I have been unable to find much info on this “major” qualifying contest that went down. Apparently it was live streaming on worldskate.org, but—typical of their poorly maintained site—I didn’t see this announced prior? No matter, because now there are photos and a recap of the event up on their site. The recap reads in its entirety:

“We put another one in the books this past weekend In Rio de Janeiro. Turned out with a lot of hard work, from a lot of dedicated people, that Mother Nature couldn’t keep us down. The level of skating continues to elevate from event to event in both park and street. With major runs going down in park and with a couple of eye openers going down in street, those in attendance or watching the broadcast were treated to something special. We have a strong, creative, progressive community of people competing in and putting on these events, never more evident than at this past one in Rio. Big thank-you to everyone involved…”

Sounds cool. But what happened? Can you provide some details?

“There were major runs going down in park. And a couple of eye openers going down in street.”

Sure. But, Sora Shirai won Street? Don’t know much about that dude, what did he do? Did Nyjah skate, or was he pre-qualified?

“The level of skating continues to elevate from event to event in both park and street.”

Uhhh. Okay.

“We have a progressive community and you were treated to something special!”

Right.

Photo Credit: Joey Shigeo

Unfortunately I did not attend this special, progressive event, so I’m unable to give you any further information, but I get the feeling that, even in absentia, I could provide a better recap than World Skate did of their own event. I’m not complaining, though, because, as I said, I want DUMB: the worserer, the better. Keep up the great work, guys, we’re proud of you!

You know what wasn’t dumb last weekend? A skater-owned brewery in Florianópolis, Brazil called Lay Back Beer (how apropos) brewed a German style pilsner for the event called, STU. HAHA! Brazil rules. In the brewery’s own words, “Lay Back Beer was created by the Tavares River Mother Fuckers community. A place that breathes surf, skate, art, music, and drinks a lot of beer … Lay Back was the first beer in the world to be created to invest in skateboarding. For each bottle sold, 15 cents will go to skate.”

Nice. Let’s hope that a local brewery at the next World Skate event follows the Tavares River Mother Fuckers community’s lead. Way to go Tavares River Mother Fuckers. And let’s also hope that we see Shaun White’s name high in the standings next contest. In the meantime, here are the results from last weekend in Brazil:

Women’s Park Final

1. Misugu Okamoto

2. Sakura Yosozumi

3. Sky Brown

Men’s Park Final

1. Cory Juneau

2. Jagger Eaton

3. Ben Hatchell

Women’s Street Final

1. Pamela Rosa

2. Rayssa Leal

3. Aori Nishimura

Men’s Street Final

1. Sora Shirai

2. Jake Ilardi

3. Lucas Rabelo

Photo Credit: Joey Shigeo

Footnotes:

1. Wondering what Oi STU stands for? Me too: Oi is a Brazilian phone provider and the sponsor of the contest (as far as I know, they have no affiliation with any UK punk rock/skinhead movement). The event was titled, “Skate Total Urbe (STU)” (Skate Total City?).

2. That’s so stupid. Every skater knows it’s not a dome-shaped bowl, it’s a bowl-shaped dome, duh.

3. If you’re confused about why it seems like every Olympic qualifying contest is a “World Championship,” you’re not alone. It’s very confusing, but the short explanation is that this is a rush job. World Skate, with the help of the IOC, have been scrambling to meet all of the IOC’s Olympic qualifying criteria. Every Olympic sport, for instance, must host a certain number of official National Championships, Regional Championships, and World Championship events before the Olympics to qualify the athletes for competition in the actual Games. Due to the rush to get it into Tokyo, Skateboarding got a late start and so they’re scheduling all of these compulsory events back to back and practically on top of each other. And that’s why we’re seeing World Championship after World Championship—they’re trying to check the boxes on the IOC’s to-do list. As I said in my previous Olympic article, USAS started the second part of their 2019-20 season with a National Championship—how do you begin a season with a championship?

4. An interesting question arose around the wild card subject: if the event is “open,” then presumably anyone can enter, so what is the point of a wild card? Unfortunately I am unable to answer that question at this time, but I can offer some more confusing information on the wild card:

“Limited for the first-time inclusion of pre-existing events into the Olympic qualification system, World Skate may grant to the organizer a maximum of five Wild Cards for athletes pre-seeding in Quarter Final. Quarter Final Wild Card competitors will receive WSR points only if ranked 37th or better in the event final results. Points not assigned to a Quarter Final Wild Card competitor will not be reassigned.”

Visit Worldskate.org for more information about Olympic wild cards and/or anything else related to good ole fashion skateboarding.