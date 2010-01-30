Pfanner Pfridays Pfilm Clip Pfart Two

Another week has come and past and like that, the Austrian powerhouse comes with another installment of Pfanner Pfridays – Pfriday Dos. Enjoy the man pfly in the air, with Yahoo Serious-esque hair (but Austrian instead of Australia). This “Pf” thing never gets old.

ah-phannerflyerw2

