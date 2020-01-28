Rodney Johnson R.I.P.

View this post on Instagram

I’m truly Heartbroken…Rodney Johnson was such an amazing human. He was such a major part in not only my life but many of others. If you knew Rodney you knew his energy was infectious. His laugh was one of a kind as I still hear him laughing. It was an honor to have known you as a loving caring person you were. Had the pleasure of traveling many places with you. Many great conversations. You really had my back over anyone. I literally can’t stop crying cause I don’t want this to be true. You inspired me and lot of people and your energy will never fade. Forever missed father, husband, son, brother, illest TM in the game, and friend. Rest in Paradise Rodzilla luv u big dawg 💯