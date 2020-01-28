Rodney Johnson R.I.P.

January 28, 2020 By

Rodney Johnson mentored a lot of the pro skaters you know today. The list of people he’s helped & put smiles on their faces is endless. Thank you Rodney, for everything you did & just for being who you were. Skateboarding, and the world, needs more Rodzillas. Rest easy, Bubba. A Go Fund Me has been set up to help Rodney’s family with expenses.

rodney
Photo Credit: Brian Fick

View this post on Instagram

I’m truly Heartbroken…Rodney Johnson was such an amazing human. He was such a major part in not only my life but many of others. If you knew Rodney you knew his energy was infectious. His laugh was one of a kind as I still hear him laughing. It was an honor to have known you as a loving caring person you were. Had the pleasure of traveling many places with you. Many great conversations. You really had my back over anyone. I literally can’t stop crying cause I don’t want this to be true. You inspired me and lot of people and your energy will never fade. Forever missed father, husband, son, brother, illest TM in the game, and friend. Rest in Paradise Rodzilla luv u big dawg 💯

A post shared by Shuriken Shannon (@shurikensjoint) on

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS