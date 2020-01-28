Rodney Johnson R.I.P.
Rodney Johnson mentored a lot of the pro skaters you know today. The list of people he’s helped & put smiles on their faces is endless. Thank you Rodney, for everything you did & just for being who you were. Skateboarding, and the world, needs more Rodzillas. Rest easy, Bubba. A Go Fund Me has been set up to help Rodney’s family with expenses.
View this post on Instagram
I’m truly Heartbroken…Rodney Johnson was such an amazing human. He was such a major part in not only my life but many of others. If you knew Rodney you knew his energy was infectious. His laugh was one of a kind as I still hear him laughing. It was an honor to have known you as a loving caring person you were. Had the pleasure of traveling many places with you. Many great conversations. You really had my back over anyone. I literally can’t stop crying cause I don’t want this to be true. You inspired me and lot of people and your energy will never fade. Forever missed father, husband, son, brother, illest TM in the game, and friend. Rest in Paradise Rodzilla luv u big dawg 💯
View this post on Instagram
Brotheran, Zilla, Rodzilla, Bubba, RawDawg, Rizza, Govs, Lamar, had so many names for you brother, calling you by your real name felt ridiculous! Yesterday was one of the gnarliest days of my life losing you. I truly believed you were going to conquer this bullshit an walk outta that hospital laughing like you always would be. The times and the lessons an the hype that you brought into my life and everyone around you over the past 20 years of friendship I’ll cherish forever brother. Thank you ain’t nearly enough for everything you did for me an the rest of the skateboarding community. love you brother, cheers Rest In Peace 💛 Forever.
Sound off in the comments below!