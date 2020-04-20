Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

adidas Skateboarding celebrates the iconic Superstar’s 50th anniversary by handing over the design reins to the skate legend, Mark ‘Gonz’ Gonzales. The Superstar by Mark Gonzales receives the skater’s signature Shmoofoil treatment, donning his instantly recognizable and much-loved Shmoo characters.

