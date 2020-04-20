Superstar by Mark Gonzales

April 20, 2020 By

adidas Skateboarding celebrates the iconic Superstar’s 50th anniversary by handing over the design reins to the skate legend, Mark ‘Gonz’ Gonzales. The Superstar by Mark Gonzales receives the skater’s signature Shmoofoil treatment, donning his instantly recognizable and much-loved Shmoo characters.
asdf Screen Shot 2020 04 20 at 10.26.30 AM

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS