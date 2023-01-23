The Best Airbnbs With A Skatepark in 2023

When you’re looking to travel and book an Airbnb, why not choose one with a skatepark included? We’ve actually visited the Coolerbnb in St. Louis, Missouri and they tipped us off to this little breakdown of a few other cool places you can book.

So check the video below, @dylanharreld made a nice little compilation of what’s out there (thus far). Now get to booking that vacay/skate trip!

Anyone of these look insane, so get a posse together to make those nightly rates manageable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cooler BnB (@coolerbnb)

Coolerbnb’s got a music studio too!