The Best Airbnbs With A Skatepark in 2023

January 22, 2023

When you’re looking to travel and book an Airbnb, why not choose one with a skatepark included? We’ve actually visited the Coolerbnb in St. Louis, Missouri and they tipped us off to this little breakdown of a few other cool places you can book.

So check the video below, @dylanharreld made a nice little compilation of what’s out there (thus far). Now get to booking that vacay/skate trip!

@dylanharreld

BEST AIRBNB’s WITH A SKATEPARK 🤙🏼 #skatepark #travel2023 #bestairbnbs @airbnb

♬ original sound – Dylan Harreld

Anyone of these look insane, so get a posse together to make those nightly rates manageable.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cooler BnB (@coolerbnb)

Coolerbnb’s got a music studio too!

