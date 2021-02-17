The London Bridge Skateboard Hero

February 17, 2021

In 2017, three terrorists driving a van ploughed into people in central London before taking to the streets to randomly attack anyone they came across.
At the same time, Ignacio Echeverría was having a typical Saturday Night out skateboarding with his friends. Hear how those two separate events came together with horrifying consequences.

 

