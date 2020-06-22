There’s a Reason Skaters Keep Talking About CBD

This article was produced in partnership with Elixinol TK BRAND MESSAGE

CBD has officially cozied itself right up to the skate scene in the past few years. Lots of pros are riding for CBD brands, some galactically famous skaters are in full-on business partnerships with CBD companies, and workaday skaters all over the place are turning to CBD products to help deal with pain and recovery from hard fought sessions.

Skating generates some 50,000 emergency room visits per year across the country. That means every day, nearly 150 skaters seek care for an acute injury, never mind the regular wear and tear skating dishes out to your skin, bones, muscles, tendons—pretty much your whole body.

This is where CBD comes in.

CBD products target receptors in the body’s endocannabinoids, which essentially balance the body’s nervous system. CBD latches on to endocannabinoid receptors and helps communicate to the rest of the body that everything is under control. It can calm inflammation that results from muscle pulls, strains to ligaments and tendons, and bruises.

Ever get heel bruises from skating? What about swellbow? Twisted ankle? That’s where CBD products shine and why it’s gaining popularity among skaters of all types, whether you’re hucking yourself down stairs or just keeping up with your kids at the skatepark. A product like Elixinol’s Omega Turmeric, a full spectrum CBD supplement taken in capsule form, is loaded with CBD and has less than 0.03% THC. The added turmeric is a powerful anti-inflammatory that helps sooth aching muscles and joints.

Photo Credit: Jaime Owens

For particular problem areas, like heel bruises or tweaked wrists, a topical like Elixinol’s Sports Gel can be just the ticket. It’s a fast-acting broad spectrum product (meaning no measurable THC for those concerned about that particular cannabinoid showing up in the system), the gel absorbs right into the skin.

Beyond its effects on recovery, CBD has a mental component as well. A dropper of Elixinol’s Daily Balance full-spectrum tincture under the tongue can calm nerves before a big day. If the mind is still buzzing after hours, it can ease a racing mind and help you drift off to sleep. Sleep after all, is crucial for recovery, especially if the body is tweaked from skating all day. Think of the Daily Balance as just that: a CBD product meant to keep the body in a nice, harmonious relationship with all of its systems.

Gaining the full benefits of CBD requires an understanding of which products work best for your system. But product lines like Elixinol’s offer a variety of combinations and delivery mechanisms to help you identify what will get you back on your board and ready to perform in body and mind.