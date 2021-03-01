Vans All-New Skate Classics

Vans presents the all-new Skate Classics, its most iconic silhouettes with an updated, extra-tough construction designed first and foremost for skateboarders.

Completely redesigned with skaters in mind, Skate Classics deliver more of what Vans skaters like Lizzie Armanto, Dustin Henry, Axel Cruysberghs, Daiki Hoshino, and Giovanni Vianna need to enable maximum progression. Reinforced materials and upgraded construction provide added durability and energy-return cushioning for longer skate sessions, while a few finishing touches to the overall aesthetic prove that Skate Classics don’t just perform, they also look damn good doing it.