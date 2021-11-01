Vans and Palace Turn Into Mushroom Growers for their Second Collaboration

Cultivated in the deepest, darkest depths of a Soho basement, Vans and Palace’s second collaboration of 2021 features three fungi-inspired Sk8-Hi’s, dropping on November 5th.

Back in June, Vans and London based skate brand Palace teamed up for their first, long-awaited collaboration, featuring the Skate Authentic and Palace’s employee-of-the-month, Jeremy the Duck. For this second drop, the two brands turned their attention to another iconic style – the Skate Sk8-Hi. The collection includes three colorways – Black / Blue, Marshmallow and Yellow – covered in some friendly Palace shrooms.

Jeremy steered clear of the dark and damp for this one, but Vans and Palace team riders Danny Brady and Rory Milanes reprised their lead roles in the accompanying film, this time swapping office desks for lab benches.