Vans ArcAd Slip-On Exp Pro

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Vans is proud to present the ArcAd Slip-On Exp Pro – limited to 600, individually-numbered pairs at select retailers worldwide.

Building upon the coveted catalogue of Vans’ Pro Skate Archive Advancement (ArcAd), the ArcAd label represents the pinnacle of innovation and experimentation in the Vans Pro Skate collection, championing the progression of skateboarding culture by engineering advanced skateboarding performance with the highest level of experimental technology and modern design.