Vans’ Authentic Chino Cord Relaxed Pant

Vans unveils the newest offering in its everyday Skate staples – the Authentic Chino Cord Relaxed pant. Designed with style and fit at the forefront, the Authentic Chino Cord Relaxed pant keeps it simple with freedom of motion and comfort, freeing up more time to focus on skating.

Just like Vans team riders Adelaide Norris and Chima Ferguson, the Authentic Chino Cord Relaxed Pant is always on point. The minimal silhouette allows for versatility in styling and features a regular rise waistline and 17-inch leg opening, for a relaxed fit in the hip, thigh, and leg.