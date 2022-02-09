Vans, is proud to stand behind the Authentic Chino Loose Pant, boasting a perfect fit regardless of how they’re worn. Made by skaters, for skaters, the ultra-versatile Authentic Chino Loose Pant is an update to Vans’ original Authentic Chino and combines a looser style, always-on-point fit and the durability needed to hold up during long skate sessions.



An essential part of every skater’s uniform, this workwear-inspired silhouette has an intentionally loose fit through the hip, thigh, and leg, with a long rise at the waist and a 18.5″ leg opening. The Vans Authentic Chino Loose Pant also features key details like a coin pocket on the right side, “Drop-V” bartack on the top corner of the left rear pocket for extra reinforcement, “V” belt loop detail on the back waistband, and rear welt pockets with button closure to keep essentials secure when on the move.

Available in hero colorway oatmeal, as well as black, buckthorn brown, and grape leaf, the polyester, cotton and LYCRA® fabric blend ensures a comfortable, durable fit that moves with the body. The Vans Authentic Chino Loose Pant is finished with graphic accents like Vans’ signature Checkerboard twill taping on the internal facing fly and a flag label sewn internally to the hem seam for added detailing when cuffed.

The Authentic Chino Loose Pant is available now at Vans Skateboarding retailers and at Vans.com/Skateboarding.