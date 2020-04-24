Vans Celebrates the Life of Jeff Grosso Live on Vans’ YouTube on April 28

Photo Credit: Anthony Acosta

The old adage has never rung more true for Vans: legends never die. In memory of beloved Vans family member and skateboarding icon Jeff Grosso, the brand will bring together Jeff’s closest friends to celebrate his life during a virtual gathering next week on April 28—Grosso’s birthday. The memorial livestream will be hosted on Vans YouTube and Vans Facebook at 12pmPST / 3PM EST.

Grosso leaves behind a prolific legacy of skateboarding history, having touched the lives of skaters—and skate nerds—of all ages and backgrounds with his cunning commentary, tenacious attitude, and enduring activism for preserving the core. The special ceremony will showcase never-before-seen-footage of Jeff doing what he does best, along with personal video dedications from friends and family. Moderated by Chris Nieratko, the event will close with an intimate memorial gathering with respected skate names such as Steve Van Doren, Loveletters to Skateboarding co-creators Rick Charnoski and Buddy Coan, John Lucero, Steve Olson, Steve Alba and Lizzie Armanto.

Despite the era of social distancing, Vans brings us all together for this unique and truly special moment – a heartfelt ode to many lives lived by a passionate man who loved skateboarding more than anyone. Jeff Grosso, you are missed!