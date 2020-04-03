Vans “Foot The Bill” Customization Program to Support Small Businesses

Vans has committed to helping 80 small, independent businesses including skate and specialty shops, restaurants, music venues and community- driven spaces by offering their custom-made designs available for purchase on Vans Customs with net proceeds going directly to these vital partners.

Utilizing the Vans Customs platform each of the 80 businesses are given access to design and upload a pattern that represents its unique persona and choose Vans Classic Slip-On or Era as their canvas. Fans can support each business by selecting its design for purchase and they can continue the creativity by customizing it with other color, print and material combinations. The net proceeds from the sale of each pair of these very special Vans Customs will go directly to that small business to provide some relief during this challenging time. Vans will be producing up to 500 pairs of Custom Vans per business partner. Once they are sold out, they will no longer be available.