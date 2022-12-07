Vans’ Latest Collaboration with Sci-Fi Fantasy

Vans is back at it with Jerry Hsu and Sci-Fi Fantasy. To honor the 30th anniversary of Vans’ storied Half Cab, the two brands reworked the Skate Half Cab ‘92 VCU and the Skate Sid VCU for select Vans Skateboarding retailers beginning December 8, 2022.

