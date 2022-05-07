Vans New Daniel Johnston Collection

Vans is proud to announce the Vans Skateboarding x Daniel Johnston Collection in partnership with the nonprofit Hi, How Are You Project to raise awareness and resources for mental health. Working directly with Johnston’s friends and family, and the nonprofit organization founded in his honor, Vans was inspired to create a head-to-toe collection celebrating the artist and musician’s work as a mental health advocate and his iconic cassette-tape artwork.

As an advocate for creative expression, Vans believes in the power of skateboarding as a creative outlet and the profound impact it can have on mental wellbeing. The Vans Skateboarding x Daniel Johnston collection reinforces this sentiment, featuring some of the original and well-recognized hand drawn illustrations that Johnston created for his early cassette tapes, and then handed out to friends and strangers to uplift and inspire. The artwork on the shoes features a Checkerboard created from these drawings, as well as the same lo-fi, gritty execution from his art.

The Vans x Daniel Johnston Collection is now available at Vans Skateboarding retailers and at vans.com/skateboarding. For more information about the Hi, How Are You Project, visit HiHowAreYou.org.