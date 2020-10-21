Vans Reunites With Dime on Limited-Edition Half Cab Pro

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

What started as a skate video project among friends to showcase their hometown spots, has evolved into a globally-recognized brand that is still grounded in having fun, being different, and staying true to the core of skateboarding. Vans has partnered once again with Montreal-based skateboarding brand Dime, this time delivering a beast of a Half Cab Pro as part of an exclusive collaboration set to hit select skate retailers on October 24, 2020.

Focused on simple, classic lines, the Vans x Dime exclusive Half Cab Pro takes a somewhat off-beat approach to a Vans silhouette that emanates historical skate influence and significance.

Elevated suedes and leathers come to life in a signature Dime blue and marshmallow colorway. A classy, translucent sole nods back to the liquid blue palette, with simple oversized Dime branding written across the bottom. Bold yellow details standout on the heel scab and a Dime hang flag, completing the package.

The Vans x Dime Half Cab Pro will be available October 24, 2020, at select Vans Skate retailers. For more information, visit vans.com/skate.