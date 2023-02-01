Vans Skate Classics Get a Refresh with Help from Breana Geering

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Vans Skateboarding just dropped its latest collection with team rider and Vancouver-based skater Breana Geering, translating her inherently creative and bold style to a new capsule collection led by the Vans Skate Sk8-Hi Decon and Skate Old Skool.

Breana’s bold creativity, confidence, and easy-going personality undoubtedly shine through in her collection, which features detailed skeleton and snake graphics and incorporates Breana’s love of black and white stripes.

The Breana Geering Skate Old Skool features a snake detail along the shoe’s sidewall, and the Sk8-Hi Decon showcases a skeleton hand against black and white striping; both shoes highlight Breana’s unique style. The collection also features a selection of apparel: the Breana Skate Mini Tee, the Breana Skate Pant, the Breana Skate Beanie, and the Breana Skate Sock.

We’re feelin’ those Old Skools!

The Vans Skate Old Skool Breana Geering collection is available now at Vans Skateboarding retailers and at Vans.com/skateboarding.